Democrats still divided over midterm messaging

PHILADELPHIA — Democrats charged with maintaining their majorities on Capitol Hill have stressed the importance of entering the midterms with a unified message. But groups at the center of the party’s messaging apparatus on Thursday appeared to still be working out what their focus would be.

While House Democrats met here for sessions on issues including the midterms and immigration during their annual issues conference, other party committees were focusing during simultaneous press briefings on a topic they consider one of their best: health care. Those committees began emphasizing health care coverage again this week after Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, who is up for reelection, suggested that if Republicans wanted to overhaul the 2010 health care law they should have a plan for doing so next year.

His comments come as Republicans have been torn over whether to propose a platform outlining what they would do if they control Congress next year.

The Democrats’ varied approach stood in contrast to the discipline of the party’s messaging during the 2018 midterms, when House Democrats credited a laser focus on health care for winning back control of the House. It also reflected the reality that, while Democrats have identified what the head of the House campaign committee called “bright spots” in the national midterm environment in recent weeks, the path for their major legislative agenda is still murky.

When speaking to reporters down the street from where they were meeting, House Democratic officials focused on the health care provisions of a social spending bill they were unable to pass last year, which included provisions to lower prescription drug prices. But they did not emphasize continued GOP opposition to the 2010 health care law that other Democratic committees seized on this week.