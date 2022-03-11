Photos of the week ending March 11, 2022

There was ice cream on the Mall, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson continued to meet with senators, Billie Jean King celebrated women in sports and House Democrats headed to their retreat in Philadelphia. CQ Roll Call photojournalists were there to capture the action.

Tourists and visitors line up for ice cream at one of many food trucks along the National Mall on a warm day in Washington on Saturday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The Washington Monument and Smithsonian Castle are silhouetted at sunset in Washington on Saturday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee to the Supreme Court, arrives with former Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., to meet with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

From left, FBI Director Christopher Wray, National Security Agency Director Gen. Paul Nakasone, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, CIA Director William Burns and Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier testify during a House Select Intelligence Committee hearing Tuesday on worldwide threats. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., speaks to a group of students from the Randolph School on the Senate steps on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Jackson meets with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, in her office on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

From left, Rep. Robert C. Scott, D-Va., and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., clap as tennis star Billie Jean King, founder of the Women's Sports Foundation, speaks during a Women's History Month event honoring female athletes in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX in Statuary Hall on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is reflected in a TV camera lens as he holds his weekly news conference in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)