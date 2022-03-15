Before Zelenskyy address, Ukraine envoy urges ‘immediate’ military aid

Ukraine's ambassador to the United States asked Washington to rush air defense weapons to the embattled Eastern European country — but did not mention Polish fighter jets or explicitly call for a no-fly zone, a probable preview of her president's rare virtual address to Congress on Wednesday.

“Any type of weapons that we can receive with a special focus on anti-air and everything to stop their dominance in the air,” said Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova, referring to Russian attacks, in remarks at the National Press Club on Tuesday. “Air is something that we need urgent support with. Protect Ukraine from the brutal attacks they are doing from the air.”

Markarova, who has served as ambassador for nearly a year, said Ukraine needed an “immediate increase in military support in order to be able to stay in this fight.”

Over the weekend, the State Department announced a fourth presidential drawdown of as much as $200 million in new military assistance to Ukraine, bringing total security assistance provided since the start of the Biden administration to over $1.2 billion. Drawdown authority permits the president in emergency situations to direct weapons, ammunition and other material from U.S. military stockpiles to partner nations.

What's more, President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a fiscal 2022 omnibus spending package, that includes $3.5 billion in emergency funding to replenish U.S. military stockpiles for equipment sent to Ukraine through presidential drawdowns. There’s also an additional $650 million in State Department-administered Foreign Military Financing grants for Kyiv to use to buy American-made weapons.