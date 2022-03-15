Jury selection to begin in Fortenberry trial

A jury is set to be picked Wednesday that will decide whether Rep. Jeff Fortenberry lied to federal authorities who were investigating illegal contributions to the Nebraska Republican’s 2016 reelection campaign.

Opening statements are also expected to begin Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, before Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr.

Fortenberry faces charges of lying to FBI agents and other federal investigators who interviewed him as part of a wider inquiry into Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury, a man who illegally funneled foreign money into U.S. political campaigns. It is illegal for foreign nationals, such as Chagoury, to make campaign donations to a candidate for federal office in the U.S.

In total, Fortenberry is charged with three felonies: two counts of making false statements to federal investigators, and one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts. Each charge carries a maximum of five years in federal prison.

Chagoury in January 2016 arranged to funnel $30,000 to Fortenberry’s reelection campaign through intermediaries, according to the indictment. Toufic Baaklini, a U.S.-based businessman who helped Chagoury with financial dealings, provided $30,000 in cash supplied to him from Chagoury and gave it to a person identified as “Individual H” at a Los Angeles restaurant. Individual H then was tasked with finding others to contribute Chagoury’s money to Fortenberry’s campaign.