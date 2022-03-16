Schumer: Oil execs to face hearings on high gas prices

Inflation and gas prices are shaping up as prominent topics for the midterm elections in November, and some Democrats in Congress want to suspend the federal gas tax in the face of higher gas costs while members of both parties are pushing domestic oil companies to increase production.

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., at a Feb. 17 hearing, pressed an executive of Shell at a hearing to ramp up production. But experts at that hearing said more production from the U.S. petroleum industry may not lower pump prices, given a short supply of workers, supply chain disruptions, swirling COVID-19 variants and demands from investors who want more certain financial returns.

It was not clear which executives Schumer wants call to testify or when a hearing or hearings would occur. Spokespeople for the senator did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Schumer took issue with what he described as possible “price gouging.”

“Over the past few weeks, as war in Ukraine began, the price of a barrel of oil rose precipitously,” Schumer said. “That immediately translated to oil and gas companies raising the price for Americans at the pump. But something is happening that Americans shouldn’t overlook,” he said. “Over the past few days, oil prices have actually been decreasing but the price of gas at the pump has not.”