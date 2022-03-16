What did Democrats deliver?

According to a recent story in The New York Times, in a meeting with the president last month to discuss the party’s messaging, Speaker Nancy Pelosi came armed with an alternate slogan to replace the “Build Back Better” phrase, which some Democrats call “toxic” these days. Pelosi’s substitute? One of the worst political slogans in recent memory — “Democrats Deliver,” which the Times reported had tested at the bottom of a list of potential messages.

One can only wonder whether anyone on her team raised the obvious follow-on question, “Deliver what?” It’s just too easy.

Republicans would have a field day answering the question for them. What have Democrats delivered? How about the worst inflation in four decades thanks to President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan and misguided energy policies? They’ve delivered near-record prices at the pump and at the grocery store. Delivered endless supply chain woes. Delivered a wobbly economy and equally volatile stock market. Delivered an open border and growing concerns about the security of the nation.

But there’s more. Democrats have delivered prosecutors who are weak on crime, especially in the nation’s biggest and bluest cities. They’ve delivered more division in an already divided country, more hostility between schools and parents, and a foreign policy record that gives new meaning to the words “leading from behind.”

So, “Build Back Better” has now been relegated to the dustbin of failed slogans, along with Gerald Ford’s “WIN – Whip Inflation Now,” Kamala Harris’ “For the people” and the unforgettable Senate candidate Christine O’Donnell’s “I am not a witch. I’m you.” “Democrats Deliver” deserves a similar fate.