Amid painful tax season, bipartisan duo eyes IRS budget fix

After giving the IRS its biggest budget boost in years, some lawmakers are turning to new efforts to deliver resources to the beleaguered agency in the middle of a tax filing season plagued by lengthy delays and a hefty backlog of unprocessed returns.

Sens. Benjamin L. Cardin, D-Md., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, are assembling a proposal focused on modernizing the IRS — a rare area of bipartisan agreement when it comes to the nation’s tax collectors — that could involve dedicated funding for the perennially cash-strapped agency. But Democrats’ other goals for bolstering the agency likely hinge on agreeing to a larger budget reconciliation package they can pass without GOP support.

“This is ... clearly moving in the right direction,” Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said after the IRS got a 5.6 percent budget increase in the fiscal 2022 omnibus spending package. “We’ve got a lot to do. And we need new tech; we need more investigators; we need hiring authority.”

The current tax season has thrown into sharp relief the partisan divide on the IRS. As the agency battles a backlog of millions of unprocessed tax returns and correspondence with taxpayers, Democrats at both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue as well as the taxpayer advocate’s office, an independent watchdog within the agency, have urged more funding as the solution.

Republicans largely disagree, arguing the agency has failed to use existing funds and make technological improvements that could lower budget needs in the future. Democrats have called for a better-resourced agency to go after wealthy tax evaders, while the GOP has hit back at the idea of expanding the presence of tax auditors.