It’s Jackson’s SCOTUS hearing. But GOP can’t stop talking about Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, Barrett

Senate Judiciary Chair Richard J. Durbin opened the confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court expressing his hopes that the Republicans would be respectful over the next three days, but they were more concerned about complaining about how Democrats treated GOP nominees over the past three years.

“I … ask the members of this committee as we begin this landmark confirmation process to consider how history will judge each senator as we face our constitutional responsibility to advise and consent,” the Illinois Democrat said.

Republicans groused about the confirmation process for President Donald Trump’s picks, especially attacks on Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s character after he was accused of sexually assaulting Christine Blasey Ford when both were in high school.

“Judge Jackson, I can assure you that your hearing will feature none of that disgraceful behavior,” Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said. “No one is going to inquire into your teenage dating habits. Nobody is going to ask you with mock severity, ‘Do you like beer?’”

Other Republicans joined Cruz in lamenting how Democrats treated GOP picks to the federal bench in the past, including Janice Rogers Brown and Miguel Estrada, two of George W. Bush nominees who are Black and Hispanic, respectively. Democrats filibustered Estrada’s nomination and held up Brown’s appointment to the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit for two years.