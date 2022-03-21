White House says new funds needed for boosters, existing money difficult to repurpose

The White House said Monday that it has about $300 billion in unspent COVID-19 funding but only about $60 billion that is unallocated as it warned lawmakers that it doesn’t have enough money for additional vaccination efforts unless Congress provides more relief.

The administration again requested that Congress provide $22.5 billion in supplemental COVID-19 aid without offsets. It said it would be difficult and controversial to repurpose the $60 billion.

Senate Republicans have pushed to repurpose existing funding.

A senior official said in a briefing that the administration only has funding left to cover a fourth dose for immunocompromised individuals. The official said the administration has secured the purchase of vaccines for children up to 5 years of age in anticipation of a vaccine being authorized for use.

Pfizer applied for an emergency use authorization for a second COVID-19 booster shot for adults 65 and older, and Moderna filed an EUA for a second booster for adults 18 or older, both this month.