Democrats emphasize border security as midterms loom

Just weeks ago, President Joe Biden signaled a messaging shift on immigration that reflects the rhetoric many moderate Democrats have been using for months.

“If we are to advance liberty and justice, we need to secure the border and fix the immigration system,” he told Congress during his State of the Union. “We can do both.”

He went on to detail new border technology to detect drug smuggling and joint patrols with Mexico to catch human traffickers, before mentioning a pathway to citizenship for so-called Dreamers, undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

Biden struck a noticeably different tone on immigration than he did a year earlier, when he had touted a sweeping overhaul of immigration policy that would legalize millions. The change reflects a sober reality for a party that has yet to accomplish its legislative immigration goals and faces tough electoral headwinds this fall.

It also comes as moderate Democrats, especially those facing reelection, emphasize border security as a key part of their immigration message.