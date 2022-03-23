Administration faces risks in decision on public health emergency

More than two years into the country’s declared public health emergency, the Biden administration faces a dilemma about whether and when to end it.

The administration is under pressure from the public and Republican lawmakers to lift the emergency this year as COVID-19 case counts come down and the virus becomes increasingly endemic. But the return to pre-pandemic normal could have downsides: Millions of Americans risk losing their health coverage and could find it harder to access care.

The emergency is set to expire on April 16, but the Health and Human Services Department said it would give at least 60 days’ notice before ending it. Several public health experts said they anticipated the administration will extend it at least for 90 days, taking it to at least July.

“Health coverage for millions of people has huge policy and political implications. It’s the responsibility of leaders from both parties — governors, Medicaid directors, administration and Congress — to make sure people don’t lose coverage in record numbers,” said Eliot Fishman, the senior director of health policy at Families USA.

The emergency not only deeply changed health care policy but also rippled into federal-state financial relationships that could be painful to end. Lawmakers and administration officials are trying to soften the blow by extending pandemic flexibilities. Complicating the choice is the risk that a new COVID-19 variant could yet emerge.