Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson endured three days of a public job interview conducted by the Senate Judiciary Committee this week. Roll Call photojournalists were there each day to document the historic hearings.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson arrives through a back hallway for her Supreme Court confirmation hearings Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Jackson passes Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., upon arriving Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Judiciary Chair Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., and ranking member Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, greet Jackson before her hearing Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Durbin listens to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., far left, make his opening statement Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Jackson’s husband, Patrick, wears socks featuring former President Thomas Jefferson on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Graham questions Jackson on Tuesday, the second day of her confirmation hearings. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Durbin greets Johnny, right, and Ellery Brown, Jackson’s parents, on Tuesday. Rep. Bobby L. Rush, D-Ill., is at left. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Jackson talks with Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, references the children's book "Antiracist Baby" while questioning Jackson on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Grassley speaks with Durbin during Tuesday's hearing. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Photographers take pictures of Durbin and Grassley before the start of Day 3 of Jackson’s hearings on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

From left, Georgia Democratic Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock talk with former Democratic Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama before the start of Wednesday's hearing. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., holds up Ossoff's notes for the cameras Wednesday as she jokes about his preparation to question Jackson. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

From left, Sens. Cruz, Hawley and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., talk before Cruz's questioning of Jackson on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)