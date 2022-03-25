Sinema, Kelly want border plan ready before Title 42 ends

Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly of Arizona urged President Joe Biden against lifting a public health directive used to close the border to asylum-seekers until the administration has a plan in place to process migrants’ claims.

Their position, outlined in a Thursday evening letter, puts them at odds with their fellow Democrats, who have recently ramped up calls for the administration to rescind the border directive known as Title 42.

Implemented by the Trump administration in March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Title 42 allows border agents to rapidly “expel” migrants who cross the border without first considering their claims for asylum and other protection.

The Biden administration has kept the policy in place; border agents have expelled migrants more than 1.7 million times since the directive was implemented, including more than a million times last year alone. The directive is next up for review on March 30.

Title 42 “should not be in effect indefinitely,” Kelly and Sinema said in their letter, noting the dangerous conditions to which the policy subjects expelled migrants. But at the same time, chaos at the border “also negatively affects migrants’ safety and could further strain an already overwhelmed health care system at the border,” they wrote.