What plays in Peoria? Rep. Cheri Bustos would know

Cheri Bustos is a former journalist, a fact made evident the second you meet her and start getting peppered with questions: Where are you from, how long have you been doing this, do you do a lot of these interviews, do you like doing them?

But she’s got plenty to say, not just ask. That combination of inquisitiveness and outspokenness made her a natural politician — the type of Democrat who could still win over working-class white voters who have been leaving the party — and a rising star.

After leading the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to a record fundraising total in 2020, though, she saw the party lose seats in the House even as it gained in the Senate and won the White House. A few months later, following the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol, Bustos announced she would retire at the end of this term.

Bustos won’t say what exactly is next for her, but she refuses to “burn bridges or tear down the house” on her way out. This interview has been edited and condensed.

Q: It’s been about a year now since you announced you wouldn’t run for reelection. How have things changed for you since then?