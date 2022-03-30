Retirement savings bill passes House as Senate deliberates

The House passed a bipartisan package aimed at growing Americans’ retirement savings Tuesday evening, sending it to the Senate with broad bipartisan backing.

The bill passed on a 415-5 vote, with just a handful of Republicans voting against it. Ahead of the vote, the Ways and Means Committee added changes to expand and simplify an incentive for low-income savers, incorporate pieces of a similar measure from House Education and Labor Committee leaders and shift effective dates later to account for the year that’s gone by since its introduction.

“In this bill, we take serious steps to address the savings gap,” Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, the ranking Republican on the Ways and Means Committee, said during a call with reporters. He put forward the legislation with panel Chairman Richard E. Neal, D-Mass.

Brady said it would serve as a “smart, meaningful next step” following a 2019 retirement savings law. That package made changes including raising the age when Americans must start taking money out of their retirement accounts to 72; requiring employers to offer part-time workers access to 401(k) plans; removing barriers for businesses to band together to offer retirement plans in order to cut costs; and allowing annuity options in retirement plans, which are essentially insurance contracts that pay out regularly during retirement.

The latest Neal-Brady proposal would build on those efforts, including by further lifting the mandatory distribution age to 75; requiring part-time employees to be offered access to retirement plans after two years of service instead of three; allowing charities and other nonprofits to offer joint plans and loosening more rules for annuities to boost participation.