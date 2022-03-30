Taxpayers paid for baby gift, other questionable expenses as part of Cannon building renovation

Taxpayers were billed for a baby gift, flowers and even business cards by the companies working on the ongoing and over-budget renovation of the Cannon House Office Building, an audit found.

While promising steps to prevent it from happening again, the agency that paid the bills said the audit demonstrated "outstanding fiscal management" because unallowable expenses were less than 1 percent of the total cost.

The review by the inspector general for the Architect of the Capitol questioned $93,764 spent for unallowable and dubious purposes as part of a project, which is $182 million over budget.

The Architect of the Capitol “repetitively reimbursed small-dollar amounts of unallowable costs” to the joint venture overseeing the Cannon project, which is made up of Clark Construction Group and the Christman Company, the inspector general found in a report made public March 24.

The report identified 154 reimbursements totaling $38,529 in unallowable costs. The Architect of the Capitol reimbursed the joint venture for: $1,118 in unrelated legal costs; $1,255 for “unallowable immigration costs"; $70 for florist costs; $4,427 for local travel; $4,088 for coffee-making supplies and equipment; $1,205 for business cards; and $678 on background checks.