Pelosi dismisses gas tax hiatus, says consumers wouldn’t benefit

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday appeared to shoot down the idea of a gas tax holiday, dismissing the idea as “very showbiz” and arguing it would not have a practical impact on consumers.

She said such a holiday has appeal because it is “immediate,” but added, “the con is that the oil companies do not necessarily pass that on to the consumer ... you cannot write a law that requires them to pass it on.”

Were Congress to pass a gas tax holiday, she said, taxpayers would ultimately have to pay for the shortfall in the Highway Trust Fund, which pays for highways and transit.

“We’re paying for something to give a break to the oil companies that isn’t even going to the consumers,” she said. “So that’s the con.”

Instead, she suggested alternatives such as a rebate card or direct payment. “Those are the things being considered,” she said, adding that there are “a number of approaches that are on the table.”