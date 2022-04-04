Watchdog: Managing infrastructure money presents challenge for Amtrak

A new report by Amtrak’s watchdog lays out four key concerns for the railroad as it seeks to implement the $66 billion investment made in last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law.

The report by the Amtrak Office of Inspector General, released Monday, finds that “the sheer size” of the bipartisan law’s infrastructure investment and requirements “presents a potential strain on the company’s ability to manage its current operations while concurrently planning and managing a long-term multibillion-dollar infrastructure portfolio.”

The report is based on oversight work compiled by the inspector general highlighting Amtrak’s challenges and progress. It is meant to serve as a guidepost as the company begins to implement the directives in the law.

First, it found the mammoth size of the investment requires the company to use “its best business judgment” to maximize the benefits of federal funds and be good stewards of taxpayer dollars, including by identifying the highest-priority projects, being transparent on how it prioritizes capital projects and preventing waste, fraud and abuse.

Second, Amtrak will also have to quickly expand its skilled employee pool, including hiring new managers. The company plans to expand its workforce by as much as 21 percent even as it recovers from a pandemic that spurred it to lose many experienced managers because of downsizing and early retirement. It plans to hire 750 new managers in fiscal 2022 alone.