Military brass undercuts Biden budget by requesting billions more

Republicans and some Democrats on Capitol Hill skeptical of President Joe Biden's proposed 2.2 percent increase in funding for the Defense Department next year are getting some help from the military's top commanders.

In a series of unfunded requirement lists sent to lawmakers from military services and commands and obtained by CQ Roll Call, generals and admirals asked for billions in additional funds not included in Biden's plan.

The Navy, for example, wants $4.9 billion more, and the Marine Corps $3.5 billion. Southern Command, which oversees national security threats in Central and South America, has asked for more than $270 million, while Northern Command, which has responsibility for North America, wants an additional $130 million. Space Command wants less than $100 million in additional operations and maintenance funds. Lists from the other services and commands were not yet available.

The list from Strategic Command, which has responsibility for nuclear forces, requests no additional funds, but nonetheless paints a bleak picture of its preparedness that hawkish lawmakers are sure to cite as evidence of the need for more money.

In a letter to lawmakers earlier this month, the command's leader, Navy Adm. Charles Richard, said the Biden budget represented the "minimum essential to remain able and ready to deter and prevail against the unprecedented challenges and threats our Nation faces today.”