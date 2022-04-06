It’s lobbyists vs. lawmakers again at Congressional Hockey Challenge

After the pandemic put it on ice for two years, the annual Congressional Hockey Challenge will return Thursday.

The game pits the Lobbyists against the Lawmakers, where the latter is loosely defined to include staff and just about anyone else with a .gov email address who knows how to skate. That greatly reduces — but does not fully eliminate — the odds of seeing defenseman Tom Emmer, R-Minn., deliver a Scott Stevens-on-Eric Lindros-style hit on forward Mike Quigley, D-Ill. (or vice versa).

Indeed, fans won’t see much checking at all — at least, nothing legal — but Lawmakers’ captain and forward Tim Regan said there’s still plenty of hits the refs don’t catch.

“I got hit last game. [Lobbyist] Chris Gullott hit me crossing the blue line — he laid a hip check on me,” said Regan, one of the game’s co-founders. “So, there is definitely contact and there’s that drive to win, because not only do most of us know each other, but we’ve been playing with and against each other — some of us for 20 years, 30 years.”

Besides Quigley and Emmer, forward Larry Bucshon, R-Ind., is the only member of Congress expected to lace up his skates this year. Among the three, Emmer, who captained his D1 squad at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, is the man to watch.