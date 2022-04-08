Deja vu permeates as lawmakers ready to debate Iran nuclear deal

ANALYSIS — It’s 2022, but there’s a strong feeling of 2015 déjà vu growing in the halls of Congress.

Back in 2015, Republican and Democratic lawmakers were increasingly worried about the possibility of a nuclear-armed Iran. So they passed a law giving themselves the authority to review and vote on any multinational agreement dealing with Tehran’s atomic program.

The ensuing classified briefings, public hearings, and numerous whip-counting efforts of moderate Democrats consumed Washington’s national security policymaking community that summer and fall — even though the result was never really in doubt after then-President Barack Obama announced in July of that year that a deal had been struck in Vienna between six world powers and Iran.

That original agreement — known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA — traded the easing of multinational sanctions on Iran for that country’s commitment to roll back its nuclear development activities and comply with strict, verifiable limitations on its nuclear program for 10-25 years.

And now that the Biden administration is close to striking a follow-on agreement to the original JCPOA, which President Donald Trump in 2018 withdrew the United States from while reimposing U.S. sanctions, the Iran policy lobbying machinery is cranking back into action around Washington — especially on Capitol Hill.