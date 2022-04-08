Ketanji Brown Jackson nods to history in first remarks after Supreme Court confirmation

Ketanji Brown Jackson fought back tears at times as she stood on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday and declared, “We’ve made it,” in her first public comments after the Senate confirmed her as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

At an event with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and numerous Democratic lawmakers in attendance, Jackson thanked a long list of people who helped her on the road from federal public defender to federal trial and appellate judge, and soon to a seat on the country’s high court.

“It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. But we’ve made it,” Jackson said, nodding as the crowd applauded. “We’ve made it. All of us. All of us.”

The event celebrated a historic moment for the country at the end of a Senate confirmation process that has grown increasingly partisan, and Jackson spoke of civil rights struggles that got her there.

“So as I take on this new role, I strongly believe that this is a moment in which all Americans can take great pride. We have come a long way toward perfecting our union,” Jackson said. “In my family, it took just one generation to go from segregation to the Supreme Court of the United States.”