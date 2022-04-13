Park Police, Secret Service reach settlement over 2020 protests

The U.S. Park Police and the U.S. Secret Service will update their policies governing protests and enact the changes within 30 days as part of a settlement tied to the violent police clearing of protestors from Lafayette Square near the White House on June 1, 2020, federal prosecutors said.

As part of the settlement announced Wednesday, the law enforcement agencies would “update and clarify their policies governing demonstrations,” the Justice Department said.

In response, the civil rights group Black Lives Matter D.C. and protestors who attended the demonstrations against police violence on June 1, 2020, agreed to withdraw their claims against the federal government, prosecutors said.

“These changes to agency policies for protest responses will strengthen our commitment to protecting and respecting constitutionally protected rights,” Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a news release.

Black Lives Matter D.C. did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Left unclear by the announcement were the number and identities of individuals who withdrew their claims.