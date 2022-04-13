For the first time since he won the nomination to succeed his late father in Congress a decade ago, New Jersey Rep. Donald M. Payne Jr. is facing a competitive primary, prompting the five-term Democrat to step up his campaign efforts.

First elected in a 2012 special election in which he got 71 percent of the primary vote, Payne has never gotten less than 83 percent in a general election since then and has averaged 93 percent in primaries, including 100 percent when no one challenged him in 2016.

This year, however, he faces Imani Oakley, a political organizer and former Capitol Hill and New Jersey Legislature staffer who topped him in fundraising during last year’s third quarter, in the June 6 Democratic primary.

For the mild-mannered Payne, a former Newark city councilman who has often worked behind the scenes, it has meant talking more about his record while lining up endorsements and diving into fundraising.

For years, New Jersey’s delegation has been pushing to secure funding for a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River to replace one that was built at the start of the last century and is still used by tens of thousands of commuters into New York City daily. Payne is trying to make sure voters know about the work he did as chairman of the House Transportation Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Subcommittee on the massive infrastructure package President Joe Biden signed that could make the new tunnel, and extra tracks and bridges connecting his native Newark to it, a reality.