Texas reaches migration deal to ease traffic at border bridge

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott struck a deal with a local Mexican official Wednesday to ease trade into Laredo, Texas, after outcry from Biden administration officials and Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar about the state’s increased border inspections in Cuellar’s hometown.

Under the agreement, unveiled Wednesday evening, Gov. Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda of the Mexican state of Nuevo León agreed to implement “enhanced border security enforcement measures” on the Mexican side of the border to reduce the number of migrants crossing and to combat drug trafficking.

Nuevo León, located in northeast Mexico, shares a port of entry with Laredo over an international bridge.

In exchange, Abbott and Garcia will “work cooperatively to restore the border-crossing inspections process to allow crossings at a faster pace,” the memorandum says.

The agreement aims to ease the flow of commercial traffic into Texas after an April 6 directive from Abbott that ordered the state’s Department of Public Safety officers to ramp up inspections of commercial vehicles at the U.S.-Mexico border, which significantly increased wait times for commercial vehicles at ports of entry.