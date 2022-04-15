Bidens paid 24.6 percent tax on $610K income, return shows

President Joe Biden and his wife paid $150,439 in federal income taxes for 2021, according to their joint tax return released Friday.

The taxes paid amount to an effective tax rate of 24.6 percent on $610,702 of adjusted gross income.

Most of the Bidens’ income comes from the president’s $400,000 annual salary. But the couple also reported earning nearly $62,000 from book royalties, which were funneled into two closely held businesses known as subchapter S corporations: Giacoppa Corp. and Celticcapri Corp.

They also reported nearly $53,000 in pension benefits stemming from the president’s previous Senate service, and more than $46,000 in Social Security benefits.

The Bidens made $17,394 in contributions to 10 charities, the largest of which was a $5,000 donation to the Beau Biden Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to protect children from abuse. The foundation is named in honor of the president’s son who died of brain cancer in 2015.