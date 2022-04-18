Senate Democrats raise money furiously to defend majority

Senate Democrats built up their war chests this quarter, including candidates who don’t face primary challengers but will contend in some of the most closely watched elections in November.

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock raised $13.6 million, bringing his cash on hand to $25.6 million. That’s more than double the $5.2 million raised by Herschel Walker, the former football player running in Georgia’s Republican primary. Walker leads the state’s GOP field in fundraising but also faces four other candidates who all raised less than him.

In Arizona, Sen. Mark Kelly raised $11.4 million to bring his cash on hand to $23.3 million.

The highest fundraiser in the GOP primary to take him on, Jim Lamon, a former Army officer and businessman, reported having $7.2 million on hand, including a $5 million loan to his campaign. Venture capitalist Blake Masters raised $1.2 million and had $2.3 million on hand. Major General Michael McGuire raised $1.1 million, including a $750,000 loan for $994,000 in cash on hand, while state Attorney General Mark Brnovich raised $736,000 and had $529,000 on hand. Justin Olson raised $50,000, including a $17,000 loan and had $144,000 on hand.

With Democrats controlling a 50-50 Senate only because of Vice President Kamala Harris' power to break ties, the loss of one seat in November would give the GOP the majority.