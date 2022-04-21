Aid to restaurants, businesses faces Senate headwinds

The Senate may soon test the bipartisan limits on pandemic spending as Democratic leaders prepare to bring a small-business aid package to the floor containing provisions that have independently enjoyed support from both parties.

But the collective $48 billion package faces strong headwinds in an inflation-fueled election-year environment where Republicans are loath to support any new federal spending that isn’t fully offset. That was the GOP demand on a separate $10 billion bill to appropriate more money for COVID-19 therapeutics, testing and vaccines, which has stalled amid a dispute over a pandemic-related border policy that could snag the small-business package, too.

The business aid package, led by Small Business Chair Benjamin L. Cardin, D-Md., and Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., has only $5 billion in offsets — from unspent funds in the now-lapsed Paycheck Protection Program — barely one-tenth of the total spending. That program offered small businesses forgivable loans to keep workers on the payroll during shutdowns.

While more than a dozen Senate Democrats say they support the bill, not a single Republican besides Wicker has committed to backing it. Not including Cardin and Wicker, CQ Roll Call contacted 70 senators — 46 Democrats, 23 Republicans and one independent — who have co-sponsored at least one previous business aid bill on which the new package is based.

“I’m encouraged that we’re making progress on a bipartisan package to bring to a vote on the Senate floor soon,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said in a statement. “I hope we will have the sixty votes necessary to get it over the finish line.”