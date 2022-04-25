Federal judge signals plans to halt winding down of Title 42

A federal judge indicated Monday he intends to block the Biden administration from winding down pandemic-related asylum restrictions ahead of their planned end next month, delivering an early blow to immigrant advocates who have pushed to end the policy.

Judge Robert Summerhays of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana announced his plan to grant a request by Republican-led states to preserve for now the border directive, known as Title 42, during a closed status conference Monday, according to a memo filed in the case.

The full contours of Summerhays’ forthcoming order are unclear. Attorneys for the states and for the federal government “will confer regarding the specific terms to be contained” in the court’s temporary restraining order “and attempt to reach agreement,” the court filing says.

Such a ruling likely is a bad sign for the Biden administration in a broader legal challenge to stop government plans to fully end Title 42 on May 23. More than 20 Republican-led states filed a lawsuit over those plans, and then sought this order when they learned the Biden administration began to scale back the use of Title 42 ahead of that date.

The attorneys general behind the lawsuit challenging the planned rescission of Title 42 quickly declared victory on Twitter following the judge’s announcement.