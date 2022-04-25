VA adds nine respiratory cancers to toxic exposure benefits list

The Department of Veterans Affairs added nine rare respiratory cancers to its list of diseases that qualify for benefits due to toxic exposure, a move that will make it easier for veterans who served near burn pits to receive care and benefits.

The department's interim final rule will apply to veterans who served in the Persian Gulf War and the war in Afghanistan, among others, and comes as Congress debates legislation to expand health care to veterans who experienced toxic exposure and the White House pushes the effort.

The VA first proposed the rule after President Joe Biden's 2022 State of the Union address, when the president called on Congress to do more to help veterans who served near burn pits. The president's son, Beau Biden, died of a rare brain cancer after serving near a burn pit in Iraq.

"We learned a horrible lesson after Vietnam, when the harmful effects of exposure to Agent Orange sometimes took years to manifest, and too many veterans were left unable to access the care they needed. I refuse to repeat that mistake when it comes to the veterans of our wars in Iraq and Afghanistan," Biden said in a statement Monday morning.

The VA rule covers nine lung cancers and veterans who served in Southwest Asia during the Persian Gulf War as well as Afghanistan, Syria, Djibouti or Uzbekistan on or after Sept. 19, 2001. The VA said it hopes to make it easier for veterans to prove the root cause of their health condition when applying for benefits.