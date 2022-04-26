Democrats call out India for buying Russian oil and weapons

Democratic senators urged Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken at a Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Tuesday to put more pressure on countries that have continued to do business with Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine.

They also warned Blinken to call out human rights abuses across the world, even as Washington focuses on threats posed by Russia and China.

The senators noted in particular India’s increased purchases of Russian oil and the State Department’s request that Congress stop placing human rights conditions on Egypt’s ability to receive U.S. defense assistance as examples of concern.

The Biden administration’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is creating sometimes contradictory signals about which human rights and anti-corruption principles are flexible and which are not, the senators, including Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez, D-N.J., suggested.

Appearing to testify about the State Department’s fiscal 2023 budget request, Blinken acknowledged that uncomfortable reality but also urged lawmakers to see the broader goals that the administration is trying to achieve.