Biden will ask Congress for money to combat global hunger

President Joe Biden's next supplemental spending request for Ukraine will include money to deal with a spiraling global food crisis, the United States’ No. 1 diplomat said in testimony before a Senate panel Wednesday.

“This is a very, very dramatic problem that already existed of course,” Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken told the Senate State-Foreign Operations Appropriations Subcommittee, where he was testifying about the Biden administration’s fiscal 2023 budget request. “It has been exacerbated by Russia’s aggression, by the invasion.”

Blinken did not offer an estimate on the amount of money that Biden would request for food aid. As the secretary was testifying before the Senate panel, the Biden administration announced it was contributing $670 million in additional humanitarian assistance to address the global food crisis impacts of Russia’s invasion, and the new funds would go beyond that.

Hunger is increasing due to climate change-induced drought and changing weather patterns, ongoing conflict in places like Afghanistan, Yemen and Ethiopia, and supply chain constraints created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine, one of the world’s biggest producers of wheat, is exacerbating the problem, particularly in the developing world.

As of last week, the Agricultural Price Index was up 43 percent compared to last January while maize and wheat were up 56 percent and 55 percent, respectively over the same time period, according to a Monday brief from the World Bank.