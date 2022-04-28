Here are some jokes that Joe Biden could recycle at this year’s White House correspondents’ dinner

Not since 2016 has a sitting president attended a White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in person, but in a sign that history repeats itself, President Joe Biden might be able to recycle some material from his predecessors.

Because of ongoing concerns about COVID-19, the president is not planning to attend the eating portion of the dinner, but he will be at the Washington Hilton for the formal program and entertainment Saturday night.

At President Barack Obama’s final dinner, he thanked Biden for serving by his side as vice president for eight years, throwing in a jab at former Vice President Dick Cheney along the way.

“I love Joe Biden, I really do. And I want to thank him for his friendship, for his counsel, for always giving it to me straight, for not shooting anybody in the face,” Obama said in 2016, before thanking the evening’s entertainer, comedian Larry Wilmore.

Wilmore is “also known as one of the two black guys who is not Jon Stewart,” Obama said, drawing laughter in his reference to Wilmore’s role on “The Daily Show” as its “Senior Black Correspondent.” “You’re the South African guy, right?” a follow-up joke referring to Trevor Noah, who had the previous year taken over hosting duties of “The Daily Show” from Stewart.