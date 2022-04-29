Biden sends Ukraine aid bill, but Democrats divide on strategy

President Joe Biden sent to Capitol Hill proposed legislation for his $33 billion assistance package for Ukraine on Friday, but Democrats are divided on how to enact it.

Democratic leaders in Congress and Biden advocate pairing the Ukraine aid with billions in additional money to combat COVID-19 as a way of pressuring Republicans skeptical of the COVID-19 funding to vote for it.

But in a Friday letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a group of four representatives, three of them Democrats, said the Democratic leaders' plan could bog down the flow of aid to Kyiv, which is widely supported in both parties.

In a letter to Pelosi on Thursday, Biden suggested that Congress fold in the Ukraine funds with $22.5 billion in previously requested COVID-19 funding. The pandemic funding, whittled down in talks on Capitol Hill to just $10 billion, has been held up due to a dispute over Biden's move to end the Trump-era "Title 42" immigration policy barring entry to migrants on public health grounds.

"To avoid needless deaths in the United States and around the world, I urge the Congress to include this much needed, life-saving COVID funding as part of this supplemental funding request," Biden wrote.