Jan. 6 panel wants information from Biggs, Brooks and Jackson

In the hours before the attack, Jackson posted photos of himself at the Ellipse rally and tweeted: “American Patriots have your BACK Mr. President! We will FIGHT for YOU and we will fight for OUR country!!”

The committee wants to know when Jackson returned from the Ellipse to the Capitol and the communications he had with rally participants in the rally or march to the Capitol. Further, the panel notes Jackson helped barricade the House chamber doors and wants to hear from him about the reactions and statements of other members during that time.

In a statement to a Texas newspaper, Jackson was defiant, saying: "Yet again, the illegitimate January 6 Committee proves its agenda is malicious and not substantive. It speaks volumes that the Committee would choose to share its letter with the media before it was shared with me. I do not know, nor did I have contact with, those who exchanged text messages about me on January 6."

"In fact, I was proud to help defend the House Floor from those who posed a threat to my colleagues. The Committee’s witch hunt against me is nothing more than a coordinated attempt to do the media’s work on taxpayers’ dime," he said. "Their attempt to drag out a manufactured narrative illustrates why the American people are sick of the media and this partisan Committee’s use of January 6 as a political tool against conservatives they do not like. For these reasons, I will not participate in the illegitimate Committee’s ruthless crusade against President Trump and his allies."

The panel told Biggs it is aware of his participation in planning meetings for Jan. 6, including an in-person meeting at the White House among Biggs and other members of the House Freedom Caucus on Dec. 21, 2020. Discussions that day addressed a plan for Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to count some states’ certified electoral votes.