Critics see risk in ‘algorithmic’ stablecoins

A new type of digital asset called an algorithmic stablecoin is gaining steam among crypto-enthusiasts — and drawing steam among critics, who warn its risks are in plain sight.

Algorithmic stablecoins use market incentives, controlled by the algorithms that give the cryptocurrency its name, to maintain a stable price against a currency such as the dollar, rather than backing the price with assets like cash or Treasury securities, as other stablecoins do.

An algorithmic stablecoin called TerraUSD is now the third-largest stablecoin by market value, according to sites that track such value. It is not backed by dollars but instead uses a complex arbitrage system to maintain the price. According to some experts, that makes it inherently fragile.

“The risk is obvious,” said Vivian Fang, professor of accounting at the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management. “If you have $100 to back up 100 tokens, then we know if anything goes terribly wrong then we should be able to get $100. But with the algorithmic stablecoins, you can’t be so confident.”

These assets are growing quickly, though they’re still a small slice of the stablecoin pie, Fang said.