Leaked draft abortion decision recasts 2022 political realm

Cameras are already set up in front of the Supreme Court building this morning, waiting for more protests, after Politico reported on a leaked draft decision in a Mississippi case that indicates the justices had voted to overturn long-standing abortion rulings — including Roe v. Wade.

Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Chair Patty Murray weighed in immediately in a statement: “If this is true, this kind of outcome is exactly what I've been ringing alarm bells about--and this is a five alarm fire.” The Washington Democrat is also a former chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith, a former state Planned Parenthood executive, indicated that the issue could recharge advocates, stating: “Let’s get organized and get to work.”

On the other side of the issue, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., an advocate for overturning Roe, tweeted: “I will say, if this is the Court’s opinion, it’s a heck of an opinion. Voluminously researched, tightly argued, and morally powerful.”

Abortion rights groups plan midterm spending

Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America and EMILY's List previously announced on Monday that they planned to spend $150 million on the 2022 midterms with a focus on electing candidates to protect abortion rights.