Norm Mineta, who went from incarceration camp to two Cabinet agencies, dead at 90

Norman Mineta, the first Asian American secretary of Transportation and a longtime California lawmaker, died Tuesday, according to a statement released by his former chief of staff. He was 90.

Mineta, a one-time Democratic mayor of San Jose, Calif., served as Cabinet secretary for two presidential administrations, first serving as the secretary of Commerce for Bill Clinton from 2000 to 2001, then serving as secretary of Transportation for George W. Bush from 2001 through 2006.

“I’m saddened to hear of the passing of former @USDOT Secretary Norman Mineta - a strong bipartisan voice for American infrastructure, Asian American trailblazer, and exemplary leader in both local and federal office,” tweeted Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Mineta, a first-generation Japanese American, spent several years of his childhood in the Heart Mountain incarceration camp near Cody, Wyo., during World War II.

After Japanese bombers attacked Pearl Harbor in Hawaii in 1941, the Roosevelt administration ordered the forced relocation of 120,000 Japanese and Japanese Americans living in the U.S. to a series of 10 incarceration camps, largely in Western states.