Panel sends FEC nominee Dara Lindenbaum to Senate floor

The Senate Rules and Administration panel approved the nomination of Dara Lindenbaum, a lawyer whose clients included the gubernatorial campaign of Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, to the Federal Election Commission.

The Tuesday voice vote was bipartisan, with ranking Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri among those in his party to support her. Three Republicans said they wanted "no" votes recorded against Lindenbaum’s nomination: Sens. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi and Deb Fischer of Nebraska. Tennessee GOP Sen. Bill Hagerty also voted "no" by proxy.

Lindenbaum, an election lawyer with the firm Sandler Reiff Lamb Rosenstein & Birkenstock, would fill the seat of Steven Walther, an independent who was picked by Democrats. The agency is designed to have three Republican and three Democratic commissioners.

Blunt noted, just before the brief vote, that the committee had received a letter from 30 bipartisan political law practitioners supporting her nomination and said that he looked “forward to supporting her nomination today.”

Blunt, who is not running for reelection, had said during her confirmation hearing in April that Lindenbaum had “expressed a willingness to work with other commissioners and to find consensus” at the often deadlocked FEC.