Democrats to decouple Ukraine, COVID-19 funds

President Joe Biden and top Democrats have agreed to a GOP demand to disentangle a stalled COVID-19 response package from a separate supplemental request for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine so the latter can move more quickly.

At the same time, House and Senate Democrats have upped the price tag on the Ukraine package by $6.8 billion above Biden's initial $33 billion request. Democrats proposed including an additional $3.4 billion for food aid and $3.4 billion more to replace U.S. military equipment sent to Ukraine, according to a source familiar with the offer.

In a statement, Biden called on Congress to pass the Ukraine supplemental “immediately, and get it to my desk in the next few days.”

Biden dropped his recommendation that lawmakers attach COVID-19 aid to the package after being "informed by Congressional leaders in both parties that such an addition would slow down action on the urgently needed Ukrainian aid — a view expressed strongly by several Congressional Republicans.”

“We cannot afford delay in this vital war effort,” Biden said in the statement. “Hence, I am prepared to accept that these two measures move separately, so that the Ukrainian aid bill can get to my desk right away."