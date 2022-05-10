Supreme Court can decide ‘Remain in Mexico’ issue, lawyers argue

The Biden administration agreed with Republican officials from Texas and Missouri on Monday that the Supreme Court has the authority to decide the core legal questions in a case about the fate of a Trump-era immigration program.

The Supreme Court already heard oral arguments last month in the case, about whether the Biden administration was allowed to rescind the so-called Remain in Mexico program, which is formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols.

The justices then asked the U.S. government and the states to weigh in more on whether a federal immigration law limits what courts can do when it comes to certain immigration decisions.

U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar and the state officials both said the law wouldn’t prohibit the Supreme Court from deciding the case.

“There is no general jurisdictional impediment to this Court answering this question presented,” Texas and Missouri officials wrote in a brief.