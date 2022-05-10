The worst pandemic in a century has outlasted our attention span

It is one of those hardy cliches of politics that true life is experienced only outside the Beltway. Somewhere between Peoria and Pocatello, real Americans do the kind of everyday stuff that makes them real Americans.

Actually, when it comes to COVID-19, life in the elite realms of Washington has gotten pretty doggone real.

In early April, more than 10 percent of the guests crowded next to each other at the exclusive Gridiron Dinner (including Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo) came down with the virus.

Rather than offering a cautionary warning that the pandemic is still with us, the Gridiron inspired the White House Correspondents’ Dinner to go for the gold. Nothing tops 2,600 Washington insiders and wayward celebrities crammed together so tightly that you could barely fit an off-the-record whisper between them.

Any record from the Correspondents’ Dinner will have to be accompanied by an asterisk, since many of those who tested positive may have been infected at other jam-packed events on that annual weekend when formally attired journalists bask in their own specialness.