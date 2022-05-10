These 10 senators are most vulnerable six months from Election Day

Six months from Election Day, the 10 most vulnerable senators range from the deeply endangered to incumbents who may face emerging and onerous headwinds, depending on how the issues and potential opponents shake out.

Uncertainty dominates the map, presenting a foggy outlook in some of the Senate’s most pivotal reelection battles. Two of the Democrats’ most vulnerable members, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan, have no clear challengers yet, the result of GOP governors in both states deciding not to run and elevating the stakes in those Republican primaries.

On issues, Republicans are banking that high inflation, President Joe Biden’s unpopularity and economic tumult will drive voters their way. Democrats see abortion and voting rights as policies that may woo back swing suburbanites. The fraught politics surrounding COVID-19 may well still permeate the campaigns.

Some of these races — in places like Nevada, Georgia and Wisconsin — will help determine which party controls the chamber, along with pivotal open-seat contests that don’t feature any incumbents and are not part of this ranking. But other vulnerable senators, such as Republicans Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mike Lee of Utah, face electoral threats not from Democrats but from their own side of the aisle. Murkowski’s competition includes fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka, who has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, in an all-party primary. To win again, Lee must fend off fellow Republicans and an independent.

Cortez Masto led the Senate Democrats’ campaign committee last cycle, when the party claimed the majority, but now she's the incumbent most at risk of defeat.