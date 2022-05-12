House GOP leader McCarthy, four other Republicans subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot issued subpoenas to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other members of his conference, demanding they appear for a deposition — a move that comes after they refused to voluntarily sit for interviews.

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., sent subpoenas to McCarthy and Reps. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama. He directed them to sit for depositions at the end of the month. All of those members dismissed opportunities to meet voluntarily with the special panel.

Thompson’s significant action comes as the committee is gearing up to hold public hearings in June and amounts to a dramatic turn in its probe of what happened before, during and after the attack by a pro-Donald Trump mob.

“The Select Committee has learned that several of our colleagues have information relevant to our investigation into the attack on January 6th and the events leading up to it,” Thompson said in a statement. “Before we hold our hearings next month, we wished to provide members the opportunity to discuss these matters with the committee voluntarily. Regrettably, the individuals receiving subpoenas today have refused and we’re forced to take this step to help ensure the committee uncovers facts concerning January 6th.”

When asked by Capitol Hill pool reporters if he intends to comply with the subpoena, McCarthy did not answer directly. “I have not seen the subpoena. I guess they sent it to you guys before they sent it to me,” the California Republican said. He added that his view that the panel is “not conducting a legitimate investigation” has not changed.