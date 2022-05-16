House Republicans make case for November victory at roundtable on inflation

Dwight Mashburn, the general manager of Mashburn Transportation Services, said fuel costs, which comprise up to 40 percent of its overall operating expenses, have nearly doubled, a reality that has been hampering the Bakersfield, Calif., company.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday convened a roundtable of members and business owners, including Mashburn, to highlight the impacts of rising inflation under the Biden administration’s watch and Democratic control of Congress.

In addition to high fuel costs, the transportation company based in McCarthy’s district is having a difficult time hiring class A drivers, which has boosted labor prices 6 to 10 percent, Mashburn said.

“And so you can imagine, the only way for us to stay in business is to pass that down to our customers, which is just a chain reaction, right, that everybody else is experiencing from high cost of transportation,” Mashburn said.

Inflation is an issue President Joe Biden’s administration has been grappling with, so far with little success. It’s a problem on which Republicans are laser focused and one of their arguments for why people should vote for GOP candidates in November. The Consumer Price Index rose by 8.3 percent in April, and prices Americans are paying continue to rise, according to The New York Times.