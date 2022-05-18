White House turns focus to youth mental health

For Jazmine Wildcat, a young member of the Northern Arapaho tribe in Wyoming, finding a therapist who understood her struggles was difficult.

“Where I’m from, on the reservation, it’s not very talked about,” she said Wednesday, with tears in her eyes, during an event at the White House focused on the nation’s youth mental health crisis. “I’ve been to way too many funerals, and so I took the liberty to really, you know, say this isn’t OK.”

On Wednesday, Wildcat was not alone.

At an event featuring 30 youth activists, actress and singer Selena Gomez, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, first lady Jill Biden and White House Domestic Policy Council Director Susan Rice, the nation’s youth mental health crisis was front and center.

Wildcat said she coped by starting a local group that uses volunteering and activism, saying she wanted to show the importance of talking about mental health.