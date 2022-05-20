Communication breakdown — Congressional Hits and Misses

Loading the player...
By Chris HalePosted May 20, 2022 at 3:06pm
It’s all about communication in this week’s Congressional Hits and Misses as Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. throws some sly digs at the Senate, Sen. Cory Booker shows he doesn’t need a mic to preside over the Senate floor, House panels have issues with the mute button, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer’s Wire-era flip phone makes another appearance (maybe Stringer Bell is one the line?), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy scoffs at Peloton bikes, and more.