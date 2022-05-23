Biden signals Russia sanctions should be maintained even if Ukraine war ends

President Joe Biden said Monday that even if there's a "rapprochement" between Russia and Ukraine, the international sanctions imposed on Russia should not be lifted quickly.

Biden, speaking at a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Monday in Tokyo, asked rhetorically that if sanctions are lifted, "then what signal does that send to China about the cost of attempting, attempting to take Taiwan by force?"

Most of the headlines out of the U.S.-Japan press conference focused on Biden's responding "yes" when asked about whether he would be willing to respond militarily in defense of Taiwan.

"That's the commitment we made," Biden said, but he added that any attempt by the government on the mainland to use force to take control of Taiwan would be "just not appropriate."

After the president's remarks, a White House official made clear there was no change in U.S. policy being announced.