Democrats signal they plan to fight for NC Senate seat

Democrats aren’t giving up on North Carolina’s open Senate seat just yet.

After former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley easily won the Democratic Senate primary last week, an outside group said it would begin spending to support her race against Rep. Ted Budd, the GOP nominee. The effort suggests Democrats see a path to flipping the seat in their bid to grow their majority later this year, after initially leaving North Carolina off the list of states where airtime for fall campaign ads was being reserved.

Senate Majority PAC, a super PAC aligned with Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, announced a seven-figure ad buy to support Beasley on Monday. The ad pushes back on early Republican attacks, noting that several sheriffs criticized a National Republican Senatorial Committee ad released earlier this month that sought to paint Beasley as soft on crime. It highlights a death sentence penalty she gave to a defendant who killed a child.

“Since Ted Budd has virtually no accomplishments to run on, his extremist right-wing allies are launching negative attacks against Judge Cheri Beasley to mislead voters and distract from his terrible record,” JB Poersch, president of Senate Majority PAC, said in a statement.

He said Beasley “spent nearly two decades in public service upholding the rule of law and keeping North Carolina communities safe.”