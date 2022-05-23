Open-seat primaries drive outside spending in Alabama, Minnesota

Republican voters in deep-red Alabama and in an open Minnesota House district will pick nominees Tuesday in primaries that are likely to decide who comes to Capitol Hill.

A special primary for the remainder of the late Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s term in Minnesota’s 1st District drew a crowded field on both sides of the aisle. The parties’ winners on Tuesday will face off in a special election Aug. 9 for the term that runs through January. That’s the same day as the rest of the primaries in the North Star State, including for the 1st District term that starts in January and runs through 2025.

On the Republican side, Brad Finstad, a former Agriculture Department appointee during the Trump administration; state Rep. Jeremy Munson; and Jennifer Carnahan, Hagedorn’s widow, have attracted the most attention in this week’s race. Former Hormel Foods CEO Jeffrey Ettinger, who won the Democratic-Farmer-Labor party endorsement for the August primary for the full term, is running in the special primary on Tuesday as well. So is Richard Painter, a former White House ethics lawyer during the George W. Bush administration who ran in a primary against Democratic Sen. Tina Smith in 2018.

There’s been significant outside spending on the Republican side. Defending Main Street PAC, which is affiliated with the Republican Main Street Caucus, has spent $768,000 supporting Finstad and an additional $148,000 opposing Munson. American Dream Federal Action and Americans for Prosperity Action have also spent a combined $763,000 to support Finstad. The Protect Freedom Political Action Committee, a group affiliated with Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has spent $1.3 million supporting Munson.

Finstad touts endorsements from Minnesota Republican Reps. Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber, as well as Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, the top Republican on the House Agriculture Committee, which Hagedorn sat on. Munson, a state representative, has endorsements from House Freedom Caucus members Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Jim Jordan of Ohio, as well as Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie. Carnahan doesn’t boast those kinds of endorsements, but she has focused her campaign on building on Hagedorn’s legacy.